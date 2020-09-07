1/1
Roger Kamp
ALTON — Roger Kamp, 79, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his home in Alton.

Roger was born on March 29, 1941 in Golden Eagle, the son of Leonard and Agnes (Fortschneider) Kamp. He married Kathryn "Kathy" Vanhorne on June 20, 1964 at St. Bernard's Church in Wood River.

Roger served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Olin Corporation in 1996 where he worked for many years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and a member at the Sportsman's Club. Roger enjoyed working on his yard and shooting trap skeet and hunting.

Roger is survived by his wife; Kathy Kamp, numerus nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Charles Kamp, Richard Kamp, Edward Kamp and sister; Annabelle Howard.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 am until Mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Father Jermey Paulin officiating. Masks are required.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Capital Fund.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
