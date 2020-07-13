Ronald Bottens

ALTON — Ronald Gene Bottens entered his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born Jan. 30, 1939 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of Wilber and Fern (Schertz) Bottens.

He married Joanne (Jansen) Klostermann in 1998.

Along with his wife; he is survived by three daughters, Marissa Bottens, Bethany (Todd) Henry, and Tirzeh (Frank) Delsing eight grandchildren, Kaite, Noah, Nick, Kaiden, Haven, Brianna, Kaori, and Ken-zhi; one great-grandson, Grayson; five step-children, Keith (Vicki) Klostermann, Kevin (Tina) Klostermann, Karl (Kelly) Klostermann, Kent (Denna) Klostermann, and Kay (Keith) Meyer; 13 step-grandchildren, Jon, Kyle, Heather, Zak, Maria, Collin, Kirsten, Ella, Carson, Amber, Jacob, Lexi, and Devon; six step great-grandchildren, Maddison, Charlie, Audrey, Abbigail, Piper and Maverick; one brother, Bob (Connie) Bottens and a sister-in-law, Glenna Nordsiek; his former wife, Mary Kay (McGinnis) Mosby; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Jansen, Alfred Jansen, Elmer Jansen, Marcel (Phyllis) Jansen, Larry (Rose) Jansen, and Pat Jansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne Bottens and Clifford (Donna) Bottens; and his brother-in-law, Andy Jansen.

Ron served as a minister for 44 years in various Christian churches throughout the Alton area (Browning, Literberry, Milton, Community Christian in Alton, Illinois, West Alton and Brighton).

Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at First Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois, on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. for immediate family.

Walter McClassin and Jim Johnston will officiate. Burial will be at Ellwood Cemetery in Breese, Illinois.

If you would like to join us in celebrating his life, join us at www.fccwr.com and select "Watch Us Live." Memorials may be made to Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Dr., Lincoln, IL or First Christian Church in Wood River or a charity of choice.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Since we can't be together in person, the family would love for you to take a few minutes to share your memories or stories with them by visiting the online guestbook found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.