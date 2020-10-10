1/1
Ronald Brown
GODFREY — Ronald Douglas Brown, 67, arrived at the gates of Heaven, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Ron was born Sept. 2, 1953 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Beloved husband of Colleen Brown (nee Kennedy); loving son of Shirley Steifenhoffer and the late David Lee Brown; dear brother to Richard (Brenda) Brown, Robert (Carol) Brown, and Raymond Brown; dear father of Brandy David of Orlando, Florida, Ryan Brown of Alton, Illinois, and Robert Davis of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; four bonus children, Lisa (Tony) Lanzone, Kevin (Jennifer) Meyer, Julie (Ian) Hegger and Trisha (Dylan) Nelson; special grandpa to three grandchildren, Laura (Mitch) Pazanski, Justin Davis, and John Davis; dear uncle and special friend to the late Ron Bottens.

Ron was known as "Pops" to the children that he shared his love of fishing, boating and camping with; Justis, Tony Jr, Leila, Jonny, Jenna, Eva, Elise, Layla, Oliver, Camilla, Amelia, Eleanor, Justin, Vivi, Baylor, Ben, Avery, Brayden, Payton and Super Cooper.

Ron served in the United States Army.

The family expresses a special gratitude to Dr.Tinna King, Dr. Guy Chambers and Vitas Hospice, especially his nurse Diann.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, is entrusted with professional services.

Private funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Wood River, Illinois, with Rev. Walter McCaslin Officiating.

A celebration of Ron's life (and love of fishing) will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Loading Dock in Grafton, Illinois. Please join us.

In lieu of flowers, consider taking a child fishing.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
