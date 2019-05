RONALD CHRISTESON

ALTON — Ronald Lee Christeson, 61, passed away at 10:57 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.

Ron was the son of Voyde T. and Lois M. Christeson of Godfrey, Illinois. He was employed in marketing in the paper and plastics field in the St. Louis area.

Ron is survived by his brother, Robert of Alton, Illinois; and a special nephew, Rob Christeson of Kansas City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.