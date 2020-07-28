1/1
Ronald Evans
BETHALTO — Ronald Jerry Evans, 77, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away July 27, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 20, 1943 in Otterville, Illinois.

Ron is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ron Twichell; sister, Juanita Schoene; companion, Brenda Law; stepson, Michael Cole and his wife Angela; sisters-in-law, Beverly Evans and Rollynda Morrow; a nephew, nieces, cousins, and his ex-wife, Ann Chandler.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Lonnie Evans; his mother and father, Velma and Ernest Evans; his brother, Ernest Rodell Evans; his wife, JoAnn Cole Evans; and his brother-in-law, Robert Schoene.

Ron was employed by Laclede Steel for many years as a pipefitter and by Aramark in the Alton School District. He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1961 and played on the EAWR Oilers baseball team that finished 2nd in the 1961 Illinois State Finals. He ran cross country for EAWR and finished 10th in 1960, and 9th in 1961 at the Illinois State Track Meets. Ron coached girls' softball for many years.

He also played softball and baseball on several local teams. He loved sports, was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, and loved watching them win the World Series in 2016.

According to his wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
