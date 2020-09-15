1/
Ronald Hagen
1961 - 2020
OREGON — Ronald (Ron) Jesse Hagen, age 59, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Ron was born on Jan. 19, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Harold S. & Maudie M. (Kennon) Hagen.

He is survived by two sons, Dustin Hagen and Devin Hagen; a daughter-in-law, Miranda Hagen; a grandson, Harrison Hagen; six siblings, Joyce Wheatley, Allison Hagen, Sharon Hagen, Russell Hagen, Kenneth (Kenny) Hagen, and David Hagen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was a skilled mechanic and craftsman, working in the envelope manufacturing industry for most of his life.

Ron carried an overt passion for his trade throughout his career and was widely regarding as a dedicated and skilled envelope machine adjuster by his peers.

His other skills ranged from being a handyman, fixing up his home and others, repairing automobiles – a quintessential jack of all trades.

Ron was known for his witty sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh.

He enjoyed cooking delicious food for his family and friends to enjoy while sharing a meal and a laugh. He would often go the extra mile for the enjoyment of others, showing his unbridled love and hospitality.

Ron was a loving father, friend, and a new, proud grandfather.

Visitation is 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and funeral services are 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois; with his brother, Minister David Hagen officiating.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we respectfully ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing to protect those with pre-existing health conditions and to be courteous to others.

Occupancy guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed and enforced.

Inurnment will be privately-held at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Should you so kindly send a memorial gift to the family of Ron Hagen, please visit our Sympathy Store.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
