RONALD HAMP

SHIPMAN —

Ronald "Ron" F. Hamp, 84, of Shipman unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on Dec. 4, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Frank and Eunice (Banks) Hamp.

Ron married Alice Breitwiser on Feb. 3, 1962 in Shipman. She survives.

He served our country in the United States Army from Nov. 8, 1958 to Aug. 10, 1964.

In addition to his wife, Alice, he is survived by two daughters Traci (Sheldon) Rushing of Alton, Illinois, and Lesa Brandt (fiancé Rusty Lee) of Jerseyville, Illinois; five grandchildren Kelci (Jeff) Prewett Garrett (Becky) Rushing, Logan Rushing, Jack Brandt, and Isabel Brandt; two great grandchildren Carson Rushing and Rylee Prewett; two sisters Dolores (Bill) Liensch and Frances Stanton; one niece Elizabeth (Ron) Cramer

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Eunice Hamp.

Ron was a school teacher in the Southwestern, Jersey and Alton School Districts for 30 plus years. He taught wood shop and metal classes. He was the owner/operator of Hamp's Wood Manufacturing for over 10 years retiring then back to teaching.

Ron was very active throughout his life. He bred, raised, trained, judged and competed with professionally, English Setter bird dogs for 40 plus years. He enjoyed field trials, hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, gardening, landscaping, home repairs, woodworking projects/antique restoration and gun bluing. He never met a Stanger and enjoyed cook-outs and spending time with his family and friends every chance he got.

He was involved with numerous clubs including: Quail Forever, Quail Unlimited, Field Trial Clubs of America and Field Trial Clubs of IL. Ron was also an active member on the Village Board of Shipman.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Shipman United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Shipman United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com