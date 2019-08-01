RONALD JEFFRIES

EAST ALTON — Ronald E. Jeffries, 76, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Born Oct. 16, 1942 in Pana, Illinois, he was the son of Dale and Mildred (Rhodes) Jeffries.

He married Brenda Lou Cole Nov. 8, 1978 in Edwardsville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Nov. 24, 2013.

The U.S. Army veteran worked as a caster at Olin Brass, for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was a staunch Democrat, and attended his grandson's Roxana football games, wrestling and track meets. He was a die-hard Cardinal fan, and never missed a game. Most importantly, he was Paw-Paw to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Moneyhun of East Alton; three grandchildren, Mikey L. (Katie) Lowenstein, Erica L. Wheeler, and Madison M. Moore; six great grandchildren, Bianca, Breanna, Bane, Evelyyn, Isaiah, and Guinevere; a sister, Kathy (Ross) Kincaid of Crestview, Florida; a brother-in-law, Jerry Kohn of Flora, Illinois; nephews Wesley Kincaid of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Jeff (Wendy) Kohn and their children Amber, Zac and Nic, Jeremy (Andrea) Kohn and their children Kaylie, Owen, Hudson and Nevada, and Jarrod (Hayley) Kohn.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael W. Moneyhun; and a sister, Karen Sue Kohn.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where Pastor Joe Fletcher will officiate services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, with full military honors by Alton VFW Post #1308.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com