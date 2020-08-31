Ronald King

WOOD RIVER — Ronald O. King, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Cabot, Arkansas.

Born Sept. 26, 1938 in Anthony's Mill, Missouri, the son of William Orville and Revil (Dilks) King.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a pipefitter for the Olin Corporation before retiring.

Surviving are his daughter, Michele (Frank) Hellstern of Cabot; step-children, Ronald Miller in Virginia, Gary Miller of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mary Johnston of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine (Tim) Cavanaugh of Cuba, Missouri, Ruby Adams of Sarasota, Florida, Mary (Bob) Scott of Bethalto, Illinois, and Carol Young of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

Private visitation and services will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.