ALTON — Ronald Eugene Legate, 88, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on June 25, 1931, and was the son of Samuel Harrison and Abbie (Stafford) Legate.

He and his siblings were raised just outside of Otterville, Illinois, and as a young man began working at Western Cartridge in East Alton. It wasn't long before he answered the call to serve his country with the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. After his honorable discharge and his return home, he resumed his work at Western for a few years, before accepting a position with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri, where he retired in 1992 as a smar worker after 35 years of dedicated service.

He married the former Alice Vancil on Feb. 25, 1956 at the Kane Baptist Church in Kane, Illinois, and together they have been blessed with 64 years of marriage.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Legate of Alton; a daughter and son in-law, Rhonda and Mark Lorch of Godfrey, Illinois; two grandsons, Tyler Lorch and his wife Crissy of Alton, and Trenton Lorch of St. Louis; and a great-grandson, Aiden Michael Lorch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Legate; and a sister, Merriam Legate.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at the Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois. Father Martin Smith will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Moeller Cancer Center at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton or to the OSF St. Anthony's Hospice.

For those wishing, you may mail your donation to Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

