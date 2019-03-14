RONALD MCCARTNEY

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS —Ronald "Pete" Dee McCartney, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Born on Feb. 21, 1943, to Tony H. McCartney and Rosemary Albert, who are both deceased.

Ronald worked at the Olin Corporation as a adjuster and retired after 40 years.

He was proceeded by his beautiful wife & the love of his life, best friend, soulmate Sandra (sis) (Rushton) McCartney.

Ronald has two daughters Rhonda Nelson and her husband Jeff of Wood River, Illinois and Lisa Stassi and her husband Ricci Stassi of Bethalto, Illinois. Ronald has 4 grandchildren, Justin Moore, Brian McCartney and his girlfriend Kayleigh Neal, Alex Moore and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Fetter, his granddaughter Victoria Moore and 1 step- granddaughter Isabella Stassi from Ricci Stassi.

Ronald has two surviving siblings Dr. Roger (Jean )McCartney of Bradenton, Florida. and Patty (Denis) Staley Of Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Ronald has chosen to be cremated with no visitation; however we will be having a dinner honoring (PETE).

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with cremation services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com