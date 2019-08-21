RONALD MULLEN

GODFREY — Dr. Ronald G. Mullen, 82, passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1937 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Sholan "Moon" Mullen and Hilda (Smith) Mullen.

Ronald married JoAnn Decker on June 6, 1983 in East Alton, Illinois and she survives.

He served in the US Air Force for 4 years was a member of the Lions Club, and was an animal lover. Ronald was an avid golfer and traveled all over to play. He was the first person to play 1000 rounds of golf at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course where he had his own parking spot.

After leaving the Air Force he enrolled at Washington University School of Dentistry where he graduated Magna cum laude. He opened his practice in 1965 where he remained in practice until 2002.

He is survived by three children: Terri (Raymond) Wesley of Godfrey, Illinois, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Mullen of Ballwin, Missouri, Jamie (John) Perkhiser of Godfrey, six grandchildren; Lindsey (Charles) Njoku, Daniel Bozarth, David Bozarth, Michael (Kyle Jackson) Mullen, Caitlin (John) Freund, Ethan Perkhiser, and great granddaughter; Olivia Bozarth.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister; Doris Hatfield and one brother; Stuart Lee Mullen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private burial will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Kellsie's Hope. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com