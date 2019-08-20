THIENSVILLE — Ron Nimmo, formerly of Mission, Texas, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Ron was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Dec. 30, 1935. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force and graduated from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. Ron was employed by Olin Corporation (Winchester Division) for 30 years in various managerial positions.

Ron was a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons, Scottish Rites, and was active in various shriner organizations. He was a faithful member of the first United Methodists Church of Mission, Texas. His hobbies included trap and skeet shooting, hunting, fishing, stained glass, furniture restoration, and he was an avid golfer.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Thelma Nimmo, and sister-in-law, Becky Nimmo.

His survivors include his wife of 56 years Kay (nee Swan), his daughters Julie (Tom) Oliver and Christy (Paul) Rose, and his grandchildren Annie and Maggie Oliver, Ronnie (Grace), Katy, and John Cunningham, and Christopher Rose. He is further survived by his brother, Gary (Jane) Nimmo, great-grandchild Kole, and additional family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodists Church of Mission, Texas or a in honor of Ron. Ron will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.