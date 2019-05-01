RONALD RANSOM

JERSEYVILLE — Ronald E. Ransom, 73, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born in White Hall, Illinois on Sept. 22, 1945, he was the son of the late Truman and Inez Richards Ransom. He married the former Carolyn J. Steinacher on Sept. 11, 1965 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 1998.

Surviving are his daughter Jennifer (companion Mike West) Ransom of Carrollton her children: Tyler (Fiance Taylor Hewitt) Watson and Jeremy Watson, his loving significant other: Ethel Huff of Carrollton, her son : Marvin (Stephanie) Frazier of Jerseyville their children: Levi (fiancé Brian Cobb)Frazier, Carli (Wade) Koester, Kelsey Frazier, Luke Webster, and her daughter Lora (Robbie) Pence of Rockbridge and their children: Zachary Weber, Zoey Weber, Bobbie Pence, her son the late William Frazier and children: Joey, Andy and Sammi Jo Frazier, 4 great grand children: Avery Frazier, Nolan Koester, Joseph Frazier and Kaleb Cobb. His surviving brother and sisters were: Stanley Ransom of Peoria, Wanda Hester of Winchester, Linda Martin of Brighton, Ruby Bowers of Colorado, and many nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents were children: Douglas W. and Angela C. Ransom, a sister Virginia Bettis, and his companion Ethel's son and grandson: William "Bill" Frazier and Garrett Short.

Ronnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Olin Corp. in Alton for over 35 years retiring around 2000. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, golf, mushrooming and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday May 3 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 4 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.