GODFREY — Ronald Elgie Scott, 69, died at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyvillle, Illinois.

Born Aug. 14, 1950 in Monett, Missouri, he was the son of Loyal Elgie and Gertrude M. (Richardson) Scott. Mr. Scott was an Eagle Scout and worked as a baseball scout for the Washington Nationals. Surviving are two sons, David Scott (Amber) of Moro, Illinois, and Ron Scott (Michele) of Alton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Anna and Ethan Scott; two sisters, Nancy Moore (Arthur) of East Alton and Carol Wooff (Gary) of Alton; also surviving is his significant other, Gale Duncan.

Private memorial services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. George Van Voorhis will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research or to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.