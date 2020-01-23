MEDORA — Ronald E. Stanton, 64, of Medora, Illinois, was welcomed by the lord with open arms at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 surrounded by family at his home.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1955 in Jerseyville, Illinois. The son of the late Kenneth and Shirley (Smith) Stanton.

Ron married Judy Darr on Sept. 25, 1981 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora. She survives.

He was a truck driver for over 40 years hauling several different commodities like grain, machinery, dry bulk, fuel, ect. He enjoyed sports of all kinds with coaching kids in Korey League to watching his grandkids play. He was a member of the Lions and helped to create the Lions Park in Medora. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Ron also enjoyed motorcycles, old cars, rodeos, helping his dad with auctions.

Ron is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Jared (Chelsea Ross) Stanton and Adam (Lauren Baker) Stanton both of Medora; three grandchildren, Austin and McKenzie Stanton and Emma Abbott; sister Mary (Charles) Dixon; brother, Donald (Tanya) Stanton; mother-in-law, Fern Darr; in laws, Richard (Cindy) Darr, Kenny (Myronna) Darr, and Tammy (Ray) Frazier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Shirley; father-in-law, Myron Darr; and, brother-in-law Gary Darr.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or Southwestern Sports Booster Club.

