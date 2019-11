ALTON — Ronald E. Vallery, 67, was born on March 18, 1952 and passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

He served his county in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and worked for many years at Laclede Steel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov 30 at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main Street, Alton, Illinois.

For online condolence and guest book, visit www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.