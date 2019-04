RONALD YOUNGBLOOD

JERSEYVILLE — Ronald W. Youngblood, 74, died at 1:44 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital. He is the father of Rick and Scott Youngblood both of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday.

Burial will be in the Noble Cemetery in Otterville.