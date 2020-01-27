ALTON — Ronnie D. Garner, 67, died at 1:58 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1952 in Madera, California, the son of the late Homer and Virginia (Fox) Garner.

Ron was a US Army veteran and a member of the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle Church. He owned Garner's Tree Service from 1974-2015 and currently he owned and operated Alton Fence and Door.

In April of 1972 he married Diana Staton and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Steven Garner (Cari) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Jason Garner of East Alton, Illinois; he and his wife claim Brooklynn and Ly Vo of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as grandchildren; as well as numerous children and grandchildren of their friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Jaxon Charles Garner; one brother; two sisters; and his father-in-law.

Funeral procession will leave at 9 a.m. from Gent Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, for graveside services at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Gospel Tabernacle Church with Reverend Alfred Daves officiating.

