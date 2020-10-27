1/
Ronnie Greeling
ALTON — Ronnie Gene Greeling, 70, died at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on October 31, 1949 in Alton to the late Wilber and Fern (Belk) Greeling.

Ronnie married Verdie Carpenter on January 20, 1973 in Godfrey. She survives.

He served our country in the United States Army for over 35 years, serving in both Vietnam and Desert Storm. Ronnie also retired from Phillips 66 Oil Refinery in Wood River. He enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and collecting Shell Oil Memorabelia.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Verdie; sister Rita Heiens; four brothers John Greeling, Donald (Veronica) Greeling, Larry (Patty) Greeling, and Roger (Lisa) Greeling; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Ronnies wishes services were private with a burial at Brighton Cemetery. Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating.

Memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation and mailed to the Anderson Family Funeral Home PO Box 715 Brighton, IL 62012.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
