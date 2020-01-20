BUNKER HILL — Ronnie Lee Kitsmiller, 70, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 16, 1949 in Alton, Illinois. He married Rebecca A. Ford in 1972. Ronnie worked for the Alton School District for 26 years before retiring. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, softball, fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Kitsmiller of Bunker Hill; mother, Norma Hewitt of Alton; four children, Heather (James) Spraggs of Bunker Hill, Wendy (Danny) Bunker of Wood River, Illinois, Robbie (Kristie) Gottlob of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Julie Hamilton of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Rick (Carolyn) Kitsmiller of Cottage Hills and Jeff Hewitt of Alton; sister, Bev Moore of Alton and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev (Jean) Ford, Diane (Robert) Greenwood, Ricky (Patty) Ford and Tommy (Vanessa) Ford.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Kitsmiller; step father, Robert Hewitt and sister, Leslie Kitsmiller.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

