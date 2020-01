ALTON — Ronnie L. Lewis, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 with loving family by his side. Surviving are his wife, Janet (Harshbarger) Lewis; 7 children and their spouses; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the family

www.gentfuneralhome.com.