Ronnie Lewis
1962 - 2020
ALTON — Ronnie "Bruiser" Lewis, 58, passed away 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. Born March 7, 1962 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Janet (Harshbarger) Lewis of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and the late Ronnie Lewis. He had been employed as a furniture installer. He married Gail Denother on April 15, 1989 in Alton. She survives. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife; are three sons, Jeremy (Courtney) Garner of Godfrey, Illinois, Ronnie (Alyssa) Lewis of Wood River, Illinois, and Steven Lewis of Alton; daughter, Kaitlyn Lewis (Aaron Ashlock) of Alton; nine grandchildren, RayLynn, Kingston, Olivia, Bailey, Nora, Braylon, Kysen, Macie and Jackson; and six sisters, Susie Jones, Teresa Stutz, Lisa Brown, Tammy Mellenthin, Cathy Reynolds and Jenny Barth. A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to O.S.F. St. Anthony Hospice in recognition of their wonderful and compassionate care. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ronnie Wolford
Friend
