BETHALTO — Ronnie L. Schneider, 81, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 19, 1938 in Blodgett, Missouri, the son of John and Florence (McPherson) Schneider. He married Ruth E. Lawrence on Jan 24, 1964 in Godfey, Illinois. She survives.

Ronnie graduated from Civic Memorial High School, and then went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked at Boeing as an electrician until his retirement in 2001. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, causing trouble and spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Ruth; survivors include his daughters, Gina (Bill) Queen of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ronna (Bob) Watt of Alton, Illinois; a brother, Johnny (Darlene) Schneider of Anna, Illinois; three grandchildren, Cormac Watt, Megan (Matt) Arce and Doug Queen; and two great-grandchildren, Brahm and Maxwell.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Pat Schneider; and a nephew, Johnny Schneider.

Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

