ROSALEE JOHNSON

GODFREY — Rosalee N. Johnson, 93, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925 in Green County, Illinois, the daughter of Oethel E. and Velma (McAdams) Early.

She married Kenneth O. Johnson on May 4, 1947 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death.

Rosalee is survived by her 3 children Janette Johnson of Alton, Priscilla Carpenter of Colorado, and Daniel (Mary) Wallace Johnson of Colorado; 8 grandchildren, Kenny II, Laura, Beth, Matt, Nathan, Kendra, Hayley, Tyler; 5 great grandchildren, Zed, Kenny III, George, Maggie and Julian; and 1 sister Elsie Griswold.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth L. Johnson; a brother Curtis Early and a brother Lindall Early.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Rev. Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Memorials may be directed to The Evangelical United Church of Christ or , anyone interested in making an online donation may do so at www.lovetotherescue.org the mailing address is 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa Florida 33607.

