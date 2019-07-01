ROSALIE MOORE

EAST ALTON — Rosalie A. Cope Moore, 81, passed away 10:43 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on May 27, 1938, she was the daughter of Charles William and Lillian Gertrude (Wyman) Depper.

She had been a licensed practical nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital for 12 years, Holy Cross for 5 years, provided home health care for 1 1/2 years and a year in Green Valley, Arizona.

On March 12, 1994 in Arizona, she married Judson L. Moore. He died on Feb. 17, 2005.

Surviving are a son Roger (Tina) Cope of South Roxana, Illinois; daughters, Brenda (John Scott) of Eureka, Missouri, Trisha Ann (Jason) Hanks of South Roxana; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jack Depper of Brighton, Larry Depper of Alton, Ronnie Depper of East Alton, Illinois; sisters, Nancy Christen of South Roxana, June Franke of Kansas City, Missouri and Anita Depper of Wood River, Illinois.

Her parents; husband, brothers, Charles Depper, Jr., Jerry Depper; sisters, Peggy Hamby and Rebecca Walker preceded in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.