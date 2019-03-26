ROSALIE PURSLEY

ALTON — Rosalie Mary Pursley, 97, died at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 her home.

Born Jan. 2, 1922 in Hartford, Illinois, she was the daughter of Paul and Conjetta (Guarino) Biondolino. She retired a registered nurse for St. Elizabeth's Hospital and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Surviving are three sons, Ray Biondolino of Phoenix, Arizona, Ernest Pursley and Greg Pursley both of Alton, Illinois. Also surviving are two sisters, Bertha McFarland of Godfrey, Illinois and Kay Robertson of Cleveland, Ohio, and a brother, Sam Biondolino of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Pursley and three brothers, Jack, Russell, and Phillip Biondolino.

A memorial visitation will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com