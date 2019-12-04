DOW — Rose M. Fiedler (Taylor), 60, of Dow, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in her home.

She was born Feb. 24, 1959, the daughter of the late Matilda Gowns and the late Glenn Taylor.

Survivors include her husband David Fiedler; daughter Sadie and Bill Talley; son David Kallal; stepsons John and Melissa Fiedler; James and Annalise Fiedler, grandchildren Hanna Mueller; Hogan and D.J. Talley; sister Debbie White; and, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sister Janet Pickering.

Services will be private or at a later date.