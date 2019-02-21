HOUSE
EDWARDSVILLE — Rose Mary House, 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Place in Eureka, Missouri. There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. According to her wishes her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.