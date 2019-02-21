Obituary
Print

Rose House


HOUSE

EDWARDSVILLE — Rose Mary House, 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Andrew's Place in Eureka, Missouri. There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. According to her wishes her body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com