ROSE JEFFRIES

WOOD RIVER — Rose M. "Rosie" Jeffries (nee Sammis) died on Friday April 5, 2019. She was born on Sept. 28, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois.

Beloved wife of Jimmie Jeffries; stepmother of Matthew (Joni) Rosner; dear daughter of the late Anthony C. and Delcie M. (nee Sullivan) Sammis Sr.; dear sister of Mary (and the late Kenneth) Burnett, Tony (Brenda) Sammis and Charles (Phyllis) Sammis; dear grandmother of Stanley and Franklin Rosner; aunt of Matthew Sammis, Erik (Michelle) Sammis, Ashley (Shawn) Holland, John Sammis, Joanna Sammis and Colleen (Aron) Scott; great aunt of Tyler Sammis, Trenton Simmons, Samara Simmons, Remington Holland, Clayton Scott, Rowan Scott and Waylon Scott; Sister-in-law of David Jeffries.

Visitation will be held on Thursday April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffmeister South County Chapell, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd. St. Louis, MO 63125. Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 11 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.