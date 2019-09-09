MESA, ARIZONA — Roseann (Hanks) Warner, 80, of 2727 E. Hermosa Vista Drive, Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of rural Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. She was born in East Alton, Illinois on Jan. 3, 1939 to Olen Edward and Rose Lee (Shive) Hanks.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Edward Warner; an infant son, Dene Edward Warner; her parents; and two half-brothers, Paul Gresham and Francis Lee "Bud" Gresham. Roseann is survived by her daughter, Dr. Robin Anne Panelli (Joe) of Mesa, Arizona; son, Robert Olen Warner of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Elaina Sue Harrington (Marc) of Apache Junction, Arizona; grandchildren Joey andDean Panelli (Robin), Matthew Warner (Robert), Ryan and Jenna Edwards (Elaina); and a brother, Edward Olen Hanks.

Roseann was a member of the 1957 graduating class of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois, where she was homecoming queen. She married Robert Warner on Jan. 11, 1958 in Cottage Hills, Illinois. Roseann worked at Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois before becoming a homemaker. In later years, she was co-business owner with her husband of Warner Heating and Cooling in Bunker Hill, and Cooper Creek Resort in Branson, Missouri. Roseann enjoyed riding horses and watching horse races, waterskiing and baking.

Interment was at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park in Mesa, where graveside services were held on Sept. 8, 2019. Rose Chapel Funeral Home of Mesa, Arizona was in charge of arrangements.