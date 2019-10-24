GOLDEN EAGLE — Rosemary Klemme went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1927 to the late Ernest and Frances (Telkamp) Zimmerman of Golden Eagle, Illinois. Rosemary married Harold Klemme on Nov. 23, 1967 in Brussels, Illinois.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Kay and Jerri Lynn Klemme, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Klemme, and three siblings, Henry Zimmerman, Frances Murphy and Pauline Rose.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, Brussels.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Burial will follow at Western Cemetery in Golden Eagle, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Western Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.