GODFREY — Rosemary H. (Fleming) Klinke, 96, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1922 in Bunker Hill, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene and Rose Deen Fleming.

On Sept. 30, 1950 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church she married Lawrence J. Klinke. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2017.

She was a former employee of the Mississippi Lime Company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one infant sister.

There will be a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

