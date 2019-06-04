MUELLER
EDWARDSVILLE — Rosemary L. Mueller, age 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11:54 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Rosemary will be cremated according to her wishes and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Metro East Lutheran High School or the Metro East Humane Society. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.