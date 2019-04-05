ROSEMARY STECKEL

JERSEYVILLE — Rosemary Steckel, 80, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Willow Rose Rehab & Healthcare Center. She was born on Oct. 9, 1938 in Milton, Illinois to Karl and Dulcie (Kerr) Hum. She married John Steckel on Oct. 15, 1960 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. Rosemary was a member of the Holy Ghost Parish and the Passavant Nursing Alumni.

Upon marrying, Rosemary moved to Jerseyville, where she formed many long lasting personal and professional relationships. She was always proud of her hometown area of Milton and Pike County though, in particular her family/ancestors' active involvement in that community, and kept in close contact with old friends and schoolmates there.

Rosemary enjoyed a rewarding 45-plus year nursing career at Jersey Community Hospital, in med-surg and emergency room positions, which included significant time in supervisory roles. She truly considered the hospital community her "family", developing many close and strong relationships that lasted throughout her lifetime. After spending the majority of her years providing care for others, she had great appreciation for all the people and workers who cared for her in later years of her life. She never stopped being a nurse, always thinking and trying to help those who were helping her.

Rosemary was always at the side of her soulmate John, with whom she is now reunited after 29 years, enthusiastically supporting him in all his personal and business endeavors. In beginning her life with John she became a convert to Catholicism and guided her family in religious and spiritual faith throughout her life.

Rosemary enjoyed the outdoors and sunshine, traveling, shopping, cooking (researching and talking about recipes as much as actually cooking), working in the yard, and grandkids' ballgames and music. Always up for an adventure, Rosemary placed second in the Powder Puff Division of the 1977 Jersey County Fair Demolition Derby.

Rosemary is survived by her children: Rebecca Steckel of Sedalia, Missouri, Michael (Joan) Steckel and Anthony (Holly) Steckel of Jerseyville; her grandchildren: Meredith (Alex) Johnston, Madeline Steckel, Jessica Steckel, Maxwell Steckel and Samantha Steckel; her great-grandchildren: Chase, Tyson, & Elise Johnston.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother: Karl Edwin Hum.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church. Funeral will be on Monday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Jerseyville. Officiating will be Father Steve Pohlman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Holy Ghost School or Rosemary Steckel Nursing Scholarship Fund.