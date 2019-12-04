ALTON — Rosemary Wollberg, 88, of Alton, Illinois, died at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Hugh and Rose (Peil) Donaldson.

Rosemary worked for both J.C. Penney and Sears and Roebuck Company, but was primarily a loving housewife.

She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Alton, Missouri. On May 30, 1953, she married James "Jim" F. Wollberg, in Alton, and he survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Janice (Joe) McGregor, of Rogersville, Tennessee, Kathleen (Jim) Patterson, of Alton, Teresa (Drew) Johnson, of Alton, Laura (Don) Winter, of Bethalto, Illinois; three sons, James Wollberg Jr., of Saint Clair, Missouri, Steven (Donna) Wollberg, of Alton, Tom (Peggy) Wollberg, of St. Peters, Missouri; 21 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and, one brother, Gerald (Beverly) Donaldson, of Wentzville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Winter; and four sisters, Florence Donaldson, Janet Donaldson, Betty Bova and Helene Dougherty.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, in Godfrey, Illinois, with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating.

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the .

Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.