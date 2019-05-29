ROWENA GREENE

JERSEYVILLE — Rowena Mae Schaaf Greene, 93, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Bethalto Care Center.

She was born on March 31, 1926 in Golden Eagle, Illinois, the daughter of William & Marjorie (McCartney) Dahn. Her mother died at an early age and then her father married Jeffie Smith.

Rowena married Raymond Schaaf on Sept. 17, 1944 in Jerseyville, Illinois and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1956 after a tractor accident. She then married Roland Greene on May 27, 1967 at the Kane Baptist Church Parsonage where they were members of the church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2004.

She worked for a short time at Fieldon Grade school as a cook after the passing of her husband, Raymond. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She would grow a garden every year so she could can her vegetables.

Rowena is survived by a daughter, Helen DeMoss of Tilton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Melissa (Kerry) Ebersole of Danville, Illinois, and Craig Schaaf of Alton, Illinois; five great grandchildren, Cole and MaKenna Barnes, and McKenzie, Madison and Meredith Schaaf; a half-sister, Georgia (John) Mitchell of Martinsburg, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth "Kenny" Gerald Schaaf;a brother and sister-in-law, William "Buck" (Delores) Dahn, and a half sister, Frances Oliver.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday May 31 at Fieldon Cemetery with Rev. Joel Lohr officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Stella Vintage Trust Fund (Fieldon Cemetery).

