GRANITE CITY — Roy Keith Bennington, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Cedarhurst Assisted Living Facility in Granite City, Illinois.

He was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Granite City the son of the late Roy Keith, Sr. and Gladys (Gittings) Bennington.

Vvisitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, with Rev. Derrell Brame officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visit irwinchapel.com.