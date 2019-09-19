ALTON — Roy E. Silkwood, 81, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 6:11 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 17, 1937, the son of Raymond Silkwood and Marie Cox. On Sept. 17, 1966 Roy married Lillie "Mae" Henry.

Roy was an inspector for Linberg Heat Treating in St. Louis, Missouri for 43 years until he retired. He was a member of Friendship General Baptist Church in East Alton, Illinois. He often donated to Salvation Army, and enjoyed Fishing, taking walks with his wife, Mae, going to the stock car races in Granite City, Illinois and enjoyed going to old car shows. Roy's grandchildren were his life and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Silkwood of Alton; a son, Bruce Silkwood (Christina Renee) of Alton; a grandchild, Kendra Silkwood of Alton; three step-children, Bill, Jerry and Greg; several step-grandchildren; a sister; Velma Prough; and a nephew, Jerry Merkel.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Silkwood; three step sons, Stephen, Larry and Jim; five sisters, Mary Easter, Mable Hardwick, Elsie Peters, Ella Mae Merkle and Dollie Noel; and two brothers, Carl and Clifford Allen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Kendra's College Fund.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.