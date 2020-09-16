BRIGHTON — Roy Lee Strohbeck, 80, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on June 2, 1940 in Macoupin County, to the late Roy H. and Edna Mae (Fite) Strohbeck.

Roy Lee was a friend to everyone. He was always there to help if needed.

He worked as a rural mail carrier for 30 years in Brighton before retiring in 2017.

He is survived by two daughters, Dinah Strohbeck and Donna Strohbeck; two sons, Doug Strohbeck and Dennis Strohbeck; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Erin) Strohbeck, Eric (Holly) Strohbeck, Kyle Lincoln, Paul Griffin, Jennifer (Zach) Bertels, Elijah (Jodi) Strohbeck, Evan Strohbeck, Mark (Kristen) Strohbeck, Daniel (Tonya) Strohbeck, and Sarah (Adam) Merkel; 17 great- grandchildren, Chase, Frank and Oliver Griffin, Ainsley Bertels, Quinten, Jackson, Addison, Grace, Noelle, Waylon, Kaden, Kaleigh, and Emma Strohbeck. Emmett, Emmerson, Emmerick and Etta Merkel; along with several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Roy Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Mae; and brothers, Lloyd Strohbeck and Glenn Strohbeck.

Per his wishes, Roy has donated his body to scientific research.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Memorials may be may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Memorials may be may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.