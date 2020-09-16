1/1
Roy Strohbeck
1940 - 2020
BRIGHTON — Roy Lee Strohbeck, 80, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on June 2, 1940 in Macoupin County, to the late Roy H. and Edna Mae (Fite) Strohbeck.

Roy Lee was a friend to everyone. He was always there to help if needed.

He worked as a rural mail carrier for 30 years in Brighton before retiring in 2017.

He is survived by two daughters, Dinah Strohbeck and Donna Strohbeck; two sons, Doug Strohbeck and Dennis Strohbeck; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas (Erin) Strohbeck, Eric (Holly) Strohbeck, Kyle Lincoln, Paul Griffin, Jennifer (Zach) Bertels, Elijah (Jodi) Strohbeck, Evan Strohbeck, Mark (Kristen) Strohbeck, Daniel (Tonya) Strohbeck, and Sarah (Adam) Merkel; 17 great- grandchildren, Chase, Frank and Oliver Griffin, Ainsley Bertels, Quinten, Jackson, Addison, Grace, Noelle, Waylon, Kaden, Kaleigh, and Emma Strohbeck. Emmett, Emmerson, Emmerick and Etta Merkel; along with several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Roy Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Mae; and brothers, Lloyd Strohbeck and Glenn Strohbeck.

Per his wishes, Roy has donated his body to scientific research.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Memorials may be may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
501 W Center St
Brighton, IL 62012
(618) 372-3712
