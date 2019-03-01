SAVAGE
ALTON — Royce V. Savage, 87, of Alton, Illinois, passed away at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, March 9 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Tim Pate will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main St. UMC for Encounter. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www. paynicfh.com.