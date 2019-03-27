RUBY SEARS

JERSEYVILLE — Rubey Marie Sears, 87, died at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1931 to Paul and Ruby (Darr) Carlton in Greene County, Illinois. She married Ralph "Tag" Sears on Dec. 6, 1952 at Kane Baptist Church.

Marie had many hobbies, including embroidering, gardening, doing puzzles and playing solitaire. She was kind hearted, and a great cook, even feeding all the cats in the neighborhood. She was like a mom to many, and her family always came first. Caring for them was her career and her passion. She loved her pancake days with her grandkids. She loved attending the grandchildren's sporting event, and also was proud to attend all of their high school and college graduations.

She is survived by three children; Pat (Mark) Goetten of Fieldon, Illinois, Diane (Dan) Droege of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Barb (Steve) Randolph of Jerseyville, eight grandchildren; Steven (Toni) Goetten, Julia (Tony) Salvage, Cori (Brady) Brown, Stacie Droege, Kristin Droege and fiancé Nathan Hoover, Tony, James and Jenny Randolph, and three great grandchildren; Peyton, Colby, and Layne Goetten.

Along with her husband and parents, she was perceeded in death by a sister, Pauline, Witt.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. oFriday, March 29 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, with eulogy by nephew Gary Witt, and niece Nancy Moulton. Burial will take place at Grimes-Neely Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 Color Guard, Grimes-Neely Cemetery or .