JERSEYVILLE — Ruby Mae Vahle, 75, died unexpectedly at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on July 28, 1944, one of five children born to the late Harold Ernest and Bessie Gertrude (Liles) Arnold.

A lifelong resident of Jerseyville, Ruby graduated with the class of 1962 from Jersey Community High School. She began her working career at Millers Mutual Insurance Company in Alton, Illinois. Upon the birth of her first child from her marriage to Donald E Vahle, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom to their four daughters.

Her loving and generous heart made her a perfect caregiver, and after her children had grown, she began babysitting for area families, something she truly enjoyed and carried out for over 25 years.

Ruby was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching Jeopardy, and was known to be playing multiple tablet games.

Ruby loved cooking and surrounding herself with the company of friends and family. With her fresh baked bread being a staple of any gathering her friends and family.

She had a deep love dedicated her life to her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that followed.

While her passing will surely leave a void in their hearts, her legacy will remain alive in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are four daughters, Catherine (Clinton) Sandlian, Dawn Vahle, Sandra Vahle (Matt Walsh, companion), and Vicki (Larry) Welsh, all of Jerseyville; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Lance and Kristin Gorin of Brighton, Illinois, Tyler and Danielle Gorin of Alton, Amber and Matthew Wense of Alton, Megan and James Schmidt of Carrollton, Illinois; Kyle Focken of New Orleans, Louisiana, Thomas J. "T.J." Griffin of Jerseyville, Jared and Carissa Vahle of Jerseyville, and Ashton Ragsdale of Jerseyville; seven great-grandchildren, in addition to Baby Vahle due to arrive in June; a sister, Martha McCoy of Jerseyville; and a brother, Joe Arnold of Downers Grove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Holste and Doris Shaw.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Private inurnment will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Jersey Community Hospital Foundation or to the Jerseyville Public Library.