Rudy Ford (1943 - 2020)
PENNSYLVANIA — Rudy Joseph Ford, Jr., 76, of Carlisle, Pennslyvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 13, 1943, in Brighton, Illinois, he was a son of the late Rudy Joseph, Sr. and Freda Florence (Eads) Ford.

Mr. Ford, Jr. was U.S. Veteran and a member of Teamsters Local #776. He enjoyed trucking, hunting, watching Western Movies (especially John Wayne Films), and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Marlene (Applegate) Ford; children, Rick Ford and fiancé Katt Moore, Wayne Ford and spouse Cecylia Ford, Sherry Sweger and spouse Michael Sweger, Tammy Ford, Nikki Burd and spouse Michael Burd; grandchildren, Corwin, Leslie, Sascha, Benedikt, Logan, Marcella, Shaynea, Rudee, Jorjeanna, Ceena, Brandon, Nichole, Mykel, Kellan, and Kol; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, Pennslyvania, 17112;

or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia, 22202.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.