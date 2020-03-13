PENNSYLVANIA — Rudy Joseph Ford, Jr., 76, of Carlisle, Pennslyvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 13, 1943, in Brighton, Illinois, he was a son of the late Rudy Joseph, Sr. and Freda Florence (Eads) Ford.

Mr. Ford, Jr. was U.S. Veteran and a member of Teamsters Local #776. He enjoyed trucking, hunting, watching Western Movies (especially John Wayne Films), and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Marlene (Applegate) Ford; children, Rick Ford and fiancé Katt Moore, Wayne Ford and spouse Cecylia Ford, Sherry Sweger and spouse Michael Sweger, Tammy Ford, Nikki Burd and spouse Michael Burd; grandchildren, Corwin, Leslie, Sascha, Benedikt, Logan, Marcella, Shaynea, Rudee, Jorjeanna, Ceena, Brandon, Nichole, Mykel, Kellan, and Kol; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd, Harrisburg, Pennslyvania, 17112;

or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia, 22202.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.