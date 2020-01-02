GODFREY — Rufus Gutierrez Jr., 77, died in his Godfrey Illinois. home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born July 24,1942 in St. John, Kansas, to Rufus Gutierrez and Frances (Mendez) Gutierrez.

Rufus graduated in 1961 from St. Mary of the Plains high school in Dodge City, Kansas. He was an award winning athlete who excelled in football, basketball,and track. His love of sports continued throughout his life and he remained a dedicated Jayhawker until the time of his passing. Rufus honorably served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He was a lifelong member of American Legion post 126 in Alton, Illinois. After serving his country, Rufus worked at Lindberg Heat Treating Plant until his retirement in 2004.

Throughout his retirement, Rufus enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, perfecting his culinary skills, watching television, and drinking his medically sanctioned daily beer while contemplating his next home improvement project.

Along with his parents, also preceding him in death were six brothers, Bart Jaurigui, John Gutierrez, Dr. Melchor Gutierrez, Jesse Gutierrez, Paul Gutierrez; and Christopher Gutierrez who sacrificed his life in Vietnam; one sister, Elsie Gutierrez, also preceded him in death.

Rufus is remembered with love by his three children, Johnny Schalk (Bonnie) Pineville, Louisiana, Jenni (Jerry) Spurgeon ,Pineville, and Michael Gutierrez (Nicole) of Augsburg, Germany; His step-children, Karen Jones, Debbie McClintock, and John Gibson, all who reside in the Riverbend; his grandchildren Lisa (Tyler) Boudreaux, Alex(Amanda) Hanes, Justina McCartney, J.J. Haynes, and Kevin Gremillion; as well as four great-grandchildren; his brother and best friend Joe Gutierrez and Tony Gutierrez; his sisters, Frances Dean, Sally Matyear, Stella Leon, and Paula Gutierrez; he will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Gent Funeral Home on Jan. 5, 2020 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's in Alton on Jan. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a military burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.