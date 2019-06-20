RUSS GOWIN

JACKSONVILLE - Russell William Gowin, 43, died at 2:53 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital surrounded by his family, after a long and valiant fight.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Sept. 3, 1975, and was the youngest child born to the late William and Esther Pauline (Kessler) Gowin.

Russ was raised in the Jerseyville and rural Kane areas, and graduated in 1993 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville.

He attended Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois, from 2002-2004 and graduated Phi Theta Kappa with Academic Honors, earning five certificates and two separate degrees; an Associate of Applied Science Network Administration and an Associates of Applied Science in Network Technology.

He began his working career as a Technology Assistant with the South Central School District in Kinmundy, Illinois. After just one year, Russ accepted a position with the DeLand Weldon School District in DeLand, Illinois, as their Technology Director. He remained there for six years, before accepting a position with St. Louis Community College as an Operations Specialist for the IT Department. After just one year with them, Russ landed his dream job in 2014 with MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, serving as their Network and Systems Administrator until his recent illness.

Russ loved animals, especially dogs and cats. He had a pet from the time he was born until the end of his time here on Earth. All of his pets lived long and happy lives due to his care, and his current kitty, Abby Scuito will now be cared for by his sister and brother in law, Nancy and Scott.

He had many varied interests and passions, and all were very important parts of Russ's life. He enjoyed video games, computers and networking. He loved to stay current on the latest technology and the "most current" iPhone was a must have. He enjoyed cooking and baking, and gained many tips from the Food Network, and had scores of kitchen appliances and gadgets to expand his creations.

Russ had a wide range of interests that spanned everything from sports, to SCI-FI, music, and Broadway Musicals. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and took in as many games with family and friends as possible. He also was also obsessed with WWE Wrestling, and was fortunate to have been able to attend many live events. He loved to attend Broadway Musicals as the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, and his love for Science Fiction began as a young boy with Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation. His interests expanded later in life to include Harry Potter and as of late, Doctor Who. He had an eclectic taste in music that ranged from Mannheim Steamroller to Selena Gomez. Anyone who knew Russ, was aware of his love of music, and recognized his biggest obsession with Megadeth. He was founding member of the Megadeth Fan Club and attended concerts and actually met the band numerous times.

White Russ possessed a wicked sense of humor, and could crack you up with the lift of an eyebrow and clever quip, those fortunate to have know Russ will attest that he was the most genuine and kind person that they had ever met.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters and their spouses, Kay (Hildred) and Gabe Di Francisco of Jerseyville, Robin (Hildred) Frank of Jerseyville, Clark Hildred of Jerseyville, Clayton Hildred of Decatur, Nancy (Gowin) and Scott Sullivan of Oakley, Illinois, Anessa Kriston of Matiland, Florida; a step sister and her spouse, Scherry Bray and Rodney Spangler of Ballwin, Missouri, along with numerous loving nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 until time of services at 1 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Private Burial will take place with the family.

Memorials may be given to scholarship funds at either Richland Community College in Decatur or MacMurray College in Jacksonville, or to the Gowin family to assist in in medical expenses in care of Crawford Funeral Home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.