Ruth Cooper

OCALA, Florida — Ruth Harriet Cooper, 94, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, on her 94th birthday, in Ocala, Florida. She died of natural causes not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruth was born on May 30, 1926, on the family farm in Moro, Illinois, to Samuel and Lida Dorsey.

She married Norman Cooper Sept. 8, 1946, who preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2011.

Ruth attended the Moro School, high school in Wood River, Illinois, and graduated from Edwardsville High School in the class of 1944.

She worked at the U.S. Army depot during World War II and later at Miller Mutual Insurance Association of Illinois.

Upon retirement Ruth and Norman moved from Moro to Margate, Florida, in 1986, and enjoyed family and ship excursions for many years.

She is survived by their two children, Alan Cooper, and Linda and husband Al Buchholz, all of Ocala; grandchildren, Mark Cooper, of Hawaii, Brian Cooper and wife Camille, of Cartersville, Georgia, and Stacie and husband Edwin Aviles, of Cartersville; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Reese; sisters, Mary Johnson, and Phyllis Walker and husband Jon; brothers, James Dorsey and wife Barb, and Leon Dorsey and wife Jan; sisters-in-law, Laverne Dorsey and Dora Hutton Atkins; brother-in-law, Charles Cooper; and, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by brothers Samuel and Donald; brother-in-law Richard Johnson; and, daughter-in-law Mary Beth Cooper.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., July 11, at Moro Cemetery, by Pastor Schafer of the St. John's UCC Midway where Ruth had been a member.

Memorials may be made to the Moro Cemetery Association and sent to P.O. Box 66, Moro, Illinois, 62067.