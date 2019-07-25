RUTH FOWLER

VALENCIA — Ruth L. Fowler, 86, of Valencia, Califorinia, passed away July 24, 2019, at a nursing home in Sylmar, California. She was born June 13, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of George C. and Lorine (Lagemann) Chappell. Ruth was the third child of seven. She was one of six girls and one brother. She attended Alton High School, Class of 1952. Following graduation, Ruth married Robert R. Fowler, and they moved to Los Angeles. From this marriage four children were born, David Ramsey, Andrew Lane, Jonathan Kerby, and Richard Casey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Doris Imogene Watson and a brother, Michael Bruce Chappell. Surviving are four sisters, Shirley Ann, Mildred Joyce, Sandra Lee and, Susan Kay. Four sons, and one stepson James Rice. Nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.