Ruth Gallinot

BETHALTO — Ruth Maxine Gallinot, 95, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side; Ruth is now in eternal rest with our Lord and Savior.

Born Feb.16, 1925 in Carlinville, Illinois, to Martin Michael and Augusta (Kumpus) Gallinot. Ruth was baptized a child of God, March 15, 1925 Carlinville, and confirmed March 21, 1937 at Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto, Illinois.

Raised by wonderful parents, both Lithuanian immigrants, Ruth and her six siblings settled in Bethalto. She attended Bethalto grade school, graduating in 1941 from Wood River High. Ruth enjoyed school, was a drum major and played the trombone. Western Cartilage Company (Olin) East Alton, Illinois, was her first job, she moved to Washington D.C. for two years, later moving back to St. Louis, Missouri, working at Standard Brands, Inc.

In 1946 Ruth relocated to their Chicago, Illinois, office, moving in with her sister, Lydia.

Ruth joined Karoll's Manufacturing, Inc. as an executive secretary from 1952 until 1966. During these years, Ruth was president of Professional Secretaries Association (PSA), and twice elected International President of the National Secretaries Association (International).

In 1963 Ruth was a delegate to the White House Conference on Civil Rights and shook hands with President Kennedy. In 1964 she was a delegate to the White House Conference on Equal Pay and met with President Johnson in formalizing the enactment of the equal pay bill. In 1964 Ruth was named to the Governor's Commission of the Status of Women in the state of Illinois; which sought the means of improving the social, legal, and economic status of women, in which she later became chairman.

In 1966 Ruth accepted the Assistant Dean Continuing Education position at the Central YMCA College, Wacker Dr, Chicago, and later promoted to Dean.

Ruth began attending college in 1971 receiving her Bachelor of Science degree and her Masters of Arts (with honors) from Roosevelt University in Chicago. She received her PhD in Continuing Education from The Union Graduate School in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1978, which took her traveling to Kenya, Peru, London, and throughout the United States and Canada, with speaking engagement travels of at least 100,000 miles.

Ruth was active in many organizations during her working career. She was in charge of the Developer Leisure Time Adult Education time series for Elderly Uptown Model Cities Area Department of Human Resources in Chicago. She was a member of The Task Force for Sr. Citizen's and Handicapped for the City of Chicago; a Delegate for the city of Chicago White House Conference on Information and Library and a Delegate for the State of Illinois White House Conference Information Services and Library Services.

Ruth hosted a radio show in Chicago for eight years. In 1980 Ruth began her own consulting business and was President of Gallinot & Associates in Chicago. In 1983 she moved down state to be closer to her family but continued her consulting business in the Metro-St. Louis Area until 1990.

Ruth was also involved in many governmental organizations, The Criteria and Guidelines Commission International Association for Continuing Education and Training; Team Chair for the Accreditation Evaluation Team, Washington DC; Officer for National Parliamentarian; Member of the Survey and Research Commission; Instructor US Office Personnel Management; Board Member of the County Rehab Affiliates of Chicago; Science Research Associate, Inc. 155 North Wacker Dr, Chicago (Subsidiary of IBM); Editor for the Certified Secretaries Review; Reporter for the Greater Alton Publication Co; and contributed articles to several professional journals.

Ruth was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church while in Chicago, but returned to Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto where she enjoyed serving her church in Stephen Ministries, Ladies Aid and other church activities.

She was a life member of the Museum of Lithuanian Culture, Chicago, and was on the board of directors of Lutherans for Chicago. Ruth understood the suffering of others as she cared for her sisters, brothers, and several other friends over the years.

In retirement she was a dispatcher for the Bethalto police department and served on the board of the Bethalto Senior Citizen's among other numerous activities.

Ruth is survived by her nephews and nieces, Gordon (Sheren) Shifflett, David Shifflett, twin nieces Carla Shifflett and Paula (Randy) Martz, James (Mel) Schutter, Jerry (Dory) Schutter, Ed (Linda) Schutter, Michael (Nina) Schutter and; along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews and other friends.

In addition, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gus (Esther) Gallinot, Alma Gallinot, Anna Lena Gallinot, William (Helen) Kumpus, Ella Alice (Ed) Schutter, and Lydia (Howard) Shifflett; and niece, Patricia Gallinot.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto. Services will be private with Pastor Kale Hanson and Pastor Willard Meyer officiating.

Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery Bethalto. Family is asking that visitors please wear face masks.

Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

