Ruth Hoyt
DOW — Ruth Ann (Highfill) Hoyt, 82, of Dow, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital with her children by her side.

Ruth was born to Lloyd and Flossie (Franz) Highfill in Grafton, Illinois, on Feb. 27, 1938.

She graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1956 and then soon married Norman Hoyt on June 23, 1956 at Grafton Methodist Church.

She was a member of Dow Southern Baptist Church.

Her days were filled with gardening, canning, baking, playing the piano, and keeping Norman in line. And of course we all know she was always dressed to the nines and had a love for shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Hoyt; her daughter, Theresa (Jeff) Vinson; her son, Dale (Jackie) Hoyt; her four grandchildren, MaTyka (Kevin) Kulp, JoAnna (Will) McAnulty, MaTyna (Chris) Fessler, and Alan (Linley) Hoyt; her six great-grandchildren, Shelby & Hayden Kulp, Cheyenne, Addison, and Evan Fessler; also baby Ellee Hoyt soon to arrive; and her two brothers, Melvin (Ramona) Highfill and Sam (Carol) Highfill.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Pastor David Brown will officiate and burial will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dow Southern Baptist Church or Shriners Hospital for Children.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
